Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $370.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 3.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
