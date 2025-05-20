OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 2,000 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,825,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enpro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,323,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.10. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

