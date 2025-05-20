Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $41.99 Million in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,706,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,624,000 after buying an additional 664,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth about $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth $233,474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at $162,095,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,349.76. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $3,730,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,583.04. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,828. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

About CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.