Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $893,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OLLI opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,848. This trade represents a 35.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

