Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Barclays lowered their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

