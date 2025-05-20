Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 15,018 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
Further Reading
