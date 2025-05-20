MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,544,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,028 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

