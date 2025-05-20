Man Group plc Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,438 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

