Man Group plc Acquires 47,389 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 652.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKO opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.76 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.06.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,318. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

