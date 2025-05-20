Insider Selling: Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Sells 50,424 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 50,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$57,785.90 ($37,281.23).

Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Bob Belan sold 5,584 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$6,365.76 ($4,106.94).

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Latitude Group Cuts Dividend

About Latitude Group

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Latitude Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.

