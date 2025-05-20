Insider Selling: Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Sells 50,424 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 50,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$57,785.90 ($37,281.23).
Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 8th, Bob Belan sold 5,584 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$6,365.76 ($4,106.94).
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Latitude Group Cuts Dividend
About Latitude Group
Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.
