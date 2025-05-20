Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $322.54

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $320.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

