American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Josef Vejvoda Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Josef Vejvoda acquired 40,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 2.0%

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

