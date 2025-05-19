Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,027 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.7% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CRM opened at $291.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,976. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.62.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

