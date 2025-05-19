Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

