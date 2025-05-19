Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Purchases 78,513 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 561.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $760,080.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,294.67. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,635 shares of company stock worth $931,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.