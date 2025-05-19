Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $242.01 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 599,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,007,000. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,739.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,623 shares of company stock worth $115,600,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $349.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
