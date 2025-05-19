Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,299,112 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $140,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,156.3% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 149,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 137,293 shares during the period. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

