Top Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 16th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Nuvve, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or operate renewable energy solutions—such as solar arrays, wind turbines, hydroelectric facilities and biofuels—to reduce environmental impact. By investing in these firms, shareholders support sustainable energy production and can benefit from the growth potential of the clean energy market. These stocks often appeal to investors looking to combine financial returns with positive environmental outcomes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 917,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,202. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,337. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,317. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 182,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,920. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.47. 12,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a P/E ratio of 315.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 143,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVEW stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 79,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

