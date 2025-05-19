Texas Bank & Trust Co Makes New $255,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.