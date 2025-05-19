Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $6,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

