Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Enerflex makes up about 6.0% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enerflex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.59 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFXT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Enerflex Profile



Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

