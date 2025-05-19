Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $256,719.74 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $256,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,883.18. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,200,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $165,326,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,060,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

