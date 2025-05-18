TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 202,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
TerrAscend Stock Down 11.6%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
