Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 99,339 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,339 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 716.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after buying an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Match Group by 4,659.2% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,915,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,643,000 after buying an additional 1,874,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group Announces Dividend

MTCH opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

