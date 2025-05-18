ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,400. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,040.22 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

