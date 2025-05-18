Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Boosted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.