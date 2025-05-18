Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Stock Price Up 10.2% – Here’s Why

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.09. 39,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,610,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Carmell Stock Down 2.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Carmell makes up about 0.0% of Antara Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 0.48% of Carmell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

