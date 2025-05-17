Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,888 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. KBR accounts for 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.58% of KBR worth $44,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

