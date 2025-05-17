Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.62.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,527 shares of company stock worth $14,882,976. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.03. The stock has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

