Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Modine Manufacturing worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 89,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $104.49 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.