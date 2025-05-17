Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 53,588 Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INZY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

