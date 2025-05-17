Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,369 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.5% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.28% of Shopify worth $378,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

