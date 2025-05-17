Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $116.19 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -181.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $800,213.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,777.05. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,751 shares of company stock worth $4,476,830 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

