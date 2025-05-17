Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $313,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

