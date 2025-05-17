Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 33,061 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.