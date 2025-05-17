Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 14,005 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $324.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $170.67 and a 1 year high of $325.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.53.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

