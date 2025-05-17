Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after purchasing an additional 809,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 647,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,885,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,487,848.96. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $26,322,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,866,300 shares in the company, valued at $229,256,292. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,533,331 shares of company stock worth $195,015,055. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.