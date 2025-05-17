Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 14th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Best Buy, Ambarella, and Kopin are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or support virtual reality (VR) hardware and software—such as headsets, immersive applications, and related sensors. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the growth potential of the VR industry, which spans gaming, training simulations, healthcare and more, but also carries risks tied to technological adoption, competition and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.57.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,558. GameStop has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.84 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $184.75. The company had a trading volume of 520,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,208. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.99. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 1,222,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of AMBA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 244,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,408. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 2,629,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,396. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

