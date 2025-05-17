Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $2.21 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

