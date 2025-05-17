Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,453 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 87,582 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 399,307 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,405,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

