Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

