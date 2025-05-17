Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $27.19 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,718 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $242.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

