Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Holdings Raised by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 2,365,654 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

