Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,423,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,122,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $119.87 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

