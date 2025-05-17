Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE KEY opened at $16.63 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

