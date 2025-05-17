Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 678,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 233,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DocuSign by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,114,000 after acquiring an additional 113,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

