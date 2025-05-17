Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells $933,940.34 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $211.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,269,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $281,921,000 after purchasing an additional 383,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,369,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $748,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

