FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:QIP Lowered by Leede Financial

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Leede Financial also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quipt Home Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
