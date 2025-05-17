Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEB. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

