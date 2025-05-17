Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $90,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Generac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 384,434 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $49,313,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

